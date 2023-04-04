The second annual Flamin’ J BBQ Fest expanded its menu this year with the addition of tacos to the brisket barbecue competition that took place Saturday, April 1, in downtown Jacksonville.
Event coordinator Dillon Rodriguez gave credit to Juan Garcia for the inclusion of tacos.
“He’s been big lately getting different Hispanic restaurants to join the chamber. When it came to talking about Flamin’ J, he said, ‘I talked to a lot of them and they were real pleased with how National Night Out turned out and they were wondering if you would add tacos to your competition and they would compete’.”
With four immediately ready to commit to the competition, tacos became a part of the event.
“That just gives more food that the people who attend can sample,” Rodriquez said.
The flavorful fare featured a total of 12 entries, as some chefs chose to enter both categories.
Competitors included Big Frank’s, Jacksonville Police Association, Sadler’s Kitchen/Wagyu Wagon,
Claritas Bakery, Steven Markasky and Justin Rodriguez, Tacos el Chicharito, Taqueria Cervantes and Taqueria Rivas.
A team of judges declared Be Blessed BBQ out of Nacogdoches, to have served up the best barbecue, earning the business $750 in winnings. Be Blessed BBQ offered peanut butter, jelly and brisket sandwiches. Steven Markasky and Justin Rodriguez earned the People’s Choice award with their brisket elote, and walked away a $250 cash prize.
Sadler’s, with an entry of duck tacos, was named taco champion by the judges. The popular vote went to Tacos el Chicharito. Both winners earned $250 in cash prizes.
“It has grown,” coordinator Dillon Rodriguez said of the event. “All the taco competitors are loving it. The barbecue competitors are loving it. So, it’s a great event.”
Besides great food, those attending were also treated to live music from Ian Chandler, Red Dirt Ritas and Brian Chance.
Event-goers also had the opportunity to enter a 50/50 raffle. The raffle garnered $1,370, with half of it going to winner Gene Brumbelow.
Total proceeds from the event, which were not yet tallied but expected to exceed $11,000, will be evenly split between the Jacksonville Police Association and the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy.
“In the end, it goes back to the Jacksonville Police Department and our officers,” Rodriguez said.
Sponsors for the event included Austin Bank, Baker Insurance, Burton’s Fencing, Congratulations Awards~Engraving~Gifts, Gibson Signs, Jacksonville Texas Rotary, Jay W. Jackson-State Farm Agent, Jeremy Harmel-State Farm Agent, Jorge Aragon Insurance Agency/Farmers, Oncor, Republic Services, Southside Bank, Super 1 Foods, Taco Bell/Southern Multifoods, Inc., Texas National Bank, Walmart Jacksonville and Woodmen Life-Jacksonville, TX Chapter 303.
