It would be easy to make a wisecrack and say Harry Gordon Tilley keeps his information bottled up inside, but the truth is, he doesn’t mind sharing how the history of his family began in a bottling plant – or at least, the part of his history that began more than 118 years ago.
His father, Harry Park Tilley, known to his friends as “Pat,” bought the bottling operation in 1904 that was located in back of Ambrose Johnson’s Drugstore in downtown Jacksonville. Pat Tilley’s father, George Tilley, had moved to Jacksonville when the town was relocated to the current location from the former site in the area known as Larissa.
George Tilley and his business partner had a mercantile in Larissa, titled “Tilley & Suttles,” but were instrumental in moving the first building into the new location of the City of Jacksonville, or that’s the rumor, anyway.
His great-grandson, Harry Gordon Tilley, said he was given the information from a prominent house painter in Jacksonville.
“That first building was a saloon,” he said.
When Pat Tilley bought the bottling operation from the drugstore, he operated it initially at that location. Eventually, he moved to a new spot on South Bolton, where the Coca-Cola plant was established that operated for many years.
Pat Tilley died in 1948, and his son, F. Gordon Tilley, assumed ownership of the company. This was during World War II, and Gordon Tilley created a new way of making “crowns,” or bottle caps, since metal was scarce.
“He would get cans from the dietitians at the schools, cut the sides off, and use a stamping machine (he invented) that was operated by a foot pedal,” Harry Tilley said. “You could get 5 or 6 crowns from one can.”
Harry Tilley went to work for his dad in 1944, when he was 12 years old. His principal job was putting corks in the bottle. His friend, John Clark, also helped.
“We would put a drop of glue on the cork, it would go in the machine, we would press and it would seal,” he said, bragging about earning 12 ½ cents per hour.
Harry Tilley joined the US Army in 1955, after completing his college education. He joined as a second lieutenant, and became a first lieutenant before his active military term ended in 1957. He also served in the Army reserves for two years after the discharge.
In 1969, when Gordon Tilley died, Harry Tilley became president and CEO, and operated the business until 1988, when the business was sold.
In the 1970s, Harry Tilley ran for and won a seat on the Jacksonville City Council. At that time, city council members elected the mayor from among the group serving on the council. Other members at that time were Philip Pavletich, J.E. Brown, Tally Nichols, and later, F.E. Shinalt. Council members rotated serving as mayor.
When a city-wide election divided the city into four precincts, the mayor was elected by the city-at-large, and Pavletich served as the first elected mayor, followed by Tilley, who served two two-year terms.
During that time, Tilley met and married his wife, Norma.
“We met at some ribbon-cuttings while I was mayor,” he said. “She was wearing a red jacket, like the other ladies who wore them at the ribbon-cuttings.”
His wife of 34 years reminded him that they had actually briefly met before that time, when they happened to be at the courthouse at the same time, but got to know each other better at the ribbon-cuttings.
“He likes to tell about the red jackets,” she laughed.
After the business sold, Tilley was elected Cherokee County judge, a position he held for eight years. He was presiding over the county commissioners meeting Sept. 11, 2011.
“There was so much going on that day,” he said, recalling that there were a lot of prayers being said that day and many days after.
These days, Tilley keeps busy with volunteer work. For several years, he served on the board of Jacksonville Literacy Council. Currently, he stops in at the Helping Others Pursue Enrichment (HOPE) center almost every day, helping in whatever way is necessary. Since the late 1990s, he has served as the Chairman of Jacksonville Housing Authority, an entity that helps to provide rent subsidies for low and moderate-income families.
He is skilled in technology repair and the use of computers to make life easier, and has been instrumental in getting some computers donated to teach classes at either HOPE or the Housing Authority offices which are located at the center. COVID restrictions during the past couple of years have hampered that project, but he is hopeful that the organizations can soon offer classes that will enable students to learn some computer skills to benefit job search and training.
He echoed those who have previously been interviewed for the Sesquicentennial Celebration Reminiscence Room panel, saying Jacksonville is a great place to live.
“I do appreciate the people of Jacksonville for electing me to the position of mayor,” he said, “and for the people of Cherokee County for having the confidence to allow me to serve as county judge for eight years.”
