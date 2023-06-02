Former Cherokee County employee Gina Upshaw has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from the over $300,000 discovered missing from the county tax office.
Information regarding a $431,375.91 discrepancy in the tax office, discovered through an internal audit, was presented to the district attorney’s office January 12, 2022, according to earlier Progress reports.
Upshaw, who worked as a bookkeeper in the tax office until Jan. 6, 2022, was placed on administrative leave until her termination from county employment in April 2022, according to Cara Kettrick, Cherokee County Human Resources Director.
A grand jury, according to a statement by the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, indicted Upshaw on the following charges:
• Theft by a public servant over $300,000
• Tampering with a governmental record
• Money laundering
The indictment follows a 15-month long investigation by Texas Rangers and the May 19, 2023 receipt of a forensic audit, according to the statement by the DA’s office.
“Any further public comment will be limited until after the trial,” the DA’s office said.
