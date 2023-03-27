The University of Texas Law Alumni Association presents annual awards for outstanding achievement and service to the school. Former East Texas resident Sandra Gonzalez was named Young Alumna of the Year.
Gonzalez will be honored at the 2023 Alumni Awards during a gala dinner Friday, April 14, as part of Texas Law’s Alumni Weekend, which includes the annual reunion events.
She is a 2001 graduate of Jacksonville High School; a 2005 graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. with an S.B. in Materials Science Engineering and in 2009 she earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas Law School in Austin.
Gonzalez serves as chief compliance officer for HID Global, where she oversees, manages and administers HID’s Ethics and Corporate Compliance Program on a global basis. She has over 10 years of risk management, ethics and compliance leadership experience across highly regulated industries with multinational organizations. She designs, builds, and implements corporate compliance policies and procedures across an array of subject matters including anti-corruption, antitrust, supplier code of conduct, business code of conduct, conflict of interest and gifts and entertainment. She regularly speaks at universities and conferences on a variety of corporate compliance topics as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.
Gonzalez practiced law at Greenberg Traurig in Austin, prior to joining HID, first serving as an associate and then, from 2017-2022, as a shareholder. There, she advised clients on compliance issues, conducted internal investigations, and designed and performed compliance assessments and risk assessments.
She served as Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Latino Affinity Group, Somos GT, and head of pro bono for Greenberg Traurig’s Austin office.
Gonzalez is actively involved in the Austin Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Texas Bar Foundation, and served as a board member for the Travis County Women Lawyer’s Association and as Deputy Regional President for the Hispanic National Bar Association.
She is a Texas Law mentor and an MIT Educational Counselor and is a member of the Trail Foundation Arts and Culture Committee.
Gonzalez is the daughter of Terrie and Robert Gonzalez, formerly of Jacksonville, now in Austin, and the granddaughter of the late Marie and Emmett Whitehead of Rusk.
