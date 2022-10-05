Editor’s Note: In preparation for the Sesquicentennial Celebration honoring 150 years since the founding of Jacksonville, a series of articles will be published focusing on notable personalities in the city’s history.
Jacksonville Public Library has changed locations twice in the years since Barbara Crossman came to Jacksonville.
The 90-year-old, who doesn’t mind telling her age, moved to the city after meeting her late husband, Robert Nathan Crossman, Jr. (Bob), on a blind date.
“I was attending the University of Houston School of Architecture,” she said. “I grew up in Eldorado, Arkansas, a town not too far from where Dr. Charles Creed grew up.
“After college in Denver, I went to Southern Methodist University near Dallas, and then went to UH. I wanted to be an architect.”
The couple married in 1957, and after three years moved to Jacksonville. Bob had served in Vietnam with the United States Air Force, and had graduated from Rice University. Their first child, Robert Nathan Crossman III, was already born. Their daughter, Barbara Ann, and son, Charles Nathan, were born within the next few years.
At the time, the library was located in the City Park, where the Vanishing Texana Museum continues service to the public. Although Crossman had been a stay-at-home for many years, she decided to go to work after her children were almost high school age, and her first and last job in Jacksonville was at the library, where she stayed until her retirement 30 years later.
She began work under the direction of then-librarian, Betty Sheffield.
“I showed films to nursing homes and businesses. I carried a 16 millimeter projector, a speaker and a stand in my station wagon. I showed films you could borrow from the library for free. I also helped with projects.
“For instance, we helped put together a Union Catalog, so we could share with librarians in nearby towns and exchange ideas or places to order new books. Then, computers came along, and that put a stop to that,” she said.
During Betty Sheffield’s tenure, she decided the library needed a new location, so Crossman and others on the staff helped with the drive to get that accomplished. Although the sale of bonds was proposed, the idea was not approved by voters, and plans were put back on the drawing board. Jacksonville resident John Allen Templeton was instrumental in the drive to get donations, and the Meadows Foundation also gave money.
Crossman said a new library was built on South Jackson Street, where the former Buddie’s Supermarket had been located.
“They hired George Rogers, a great architectural firm from Marshall, and it was built in 1983,” she said.
Her first position with the library was part-time work, but in 1984, she became a full-time employee, doing whatever needed to be done.
When Betty Sheffield retired, Betty Landon took over the reins as director.
“She was the first librarian in Jacksonville to actually have a library science degree,” Crossman said. “That was what Betty Sheffield had hoped for.”
Landon stayed three years, and then a Mrs. Simon was hired.
“When she left, about 1992, I finally decided to apply for the job,” Crossman said, “Then I stayed until 2015.”
The now-retired librarian said she had been aware of the need for the library to be relocated, because of its lucrative real estate value. She had been researching locations when it was decided that the city would relocate it downtown.
“I didn’t realize the Norman Center would come available,” she said, noting that a library’s facilities would of necessity be able to withstand the weight of a large number of books.
“They are very heavy,” she said.
She said a librarian’s role is important, explaining that it is necessary to consider the needs of patrons.
“A librarian has to think about what their patrons really want in the way of a library and how they can furnish that information in a way easily attained, and do so with a variety of mixed media,” she said.
Because of her interest and studies in architecture, Crossman has always enjoyed living in Jacksonville.
“I like old houses and railroads,” she said. “Because of the railroads, the towns grew. Once the railroads started going away, some of the towns changed. In Jacksonville, some of the commerce from farm production and sales started to go away. Then businesses such as Marja’s Brassiere Factory, Mr. Fine and Nichols-Kusan developed.”
She said she is proud that the library has been able to provide computers for clients to use, and also to offer classes teaching those clients how to use the technology. She said she is also grateful to the Library Association and the Friends of the Library for their assistance through the years, and the Gates Foundation for donating the computers.
These days, she enjoys spending time with her children and four grandchildren. She also loves working in her garden, playing with cats who visit her yard, and watching birds.
“I’m just a nature lover,” she said.
“I always enjoyed helping people in the library. I liked doing research, and I have always felt a part of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.