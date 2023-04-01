Just down the road in Ponta – and yes, that’s PonTAY, not PONtuh , although some of the area news and weather people are still trying to figure that out –there’s a new little store called Sips, recently opened by David and Susan Jones.
“I wanted a catchy name for the store,” Susan Jones said, “something everybody would remember. So I thought, ‘What does everybody do when they go down to the convenience store? They sip coffee; they sip soda. And I thought, well, that’s just perfect. I’ll call it Sips.’”
Since its opening in January, the store that’s located at the corner of State Highway 110 and FM 204 has seen a brisk business. It’s the only store for several miles in any direction, so people that live in the area, and those traveling those highways, have taken advantage of the store’s inventory and especially, the grill that offers everything from hamburgers to chicken strips to alligator sausage.
“That alligator sausage has been a big hit,” Jones said. “Men come into the store in the morning wanting it for breakfast,” she laughed, adding that the reptile meat is supplied by Double M Seafood, and is not caught at Mud Creek, which is located a quarter-mile or so from the store.
The Joneses owned and operated Jones Dairy in Gallatin for almost 29 years, before closing the business and then building and opening The Legacy, an event center located off FM 768, in 2008. They operated that business until two years ago, when they were approached by someone who wanted to buy the business, and after training the buyer for a year, they sold the business.
“But I didn’t like just being at home,” Jones said, “so I started looking around for something else to do. We were driving past this intersection one day, and I could hardly get past it, because there was so much traffic. I got to thinking this would be a good place to have a store.
“I told my husband and we spied a “For Sale” sign tucked back almost in a pasture, so we contacted them, and here we are,” she said.
Jones added that the community has been good about supporting the business, so much so that they are thinking of expanding the business hours. They have already expanded the grill hours to have cooked food available from 6 am to 6 pm.
Additionally, the store will soon offer gasoline sales, with pumps potentially set to be available in April, although that could possibly be delayed somewhat.
Although David Jones grew up in Gallatin, Susan lived in Alvin, but when she was a senior in high school, her father decided to make the move to the Jacksonville area, so she finished her last year of school at Jacksonville.
“You can imagine how much fun that was,” she said. “Because of a credit transfer, I was able to finish school in February, and then I moved back to the Houston area. But, my mother really wanted to see me walk the stage, so I came back at the end of the school year so I could participate in graduation exercises with my class.”
Her father had decided he wanted to open a dairy farm (at the time, there were 68 dairies in Cherokee County), so she went with him to visit a dairy to see how the milking process went. While there, she met David, who was also visiting the dairy.
“That was in 1979, and we got married in 1981,” she said, telling that is how she got into the dairy business.
That experience would come in handy, because over the years, the Farm Service Agency contacted her to give them some help with some seminars for those wanting to know about ranching and farming, and she helped them out for many years.
The couple works together at the store, although he often comes in early and she makes it in a little later. They still have beef cattle at the ranch, so David Jones is also busy maintaining the herd.
The store has six employees, and even though it is at a central location, new people come in every day that didn’t know the store was there, according to Jones.
She said that she and her husband had been self-employed their entire marriage.
“We just start with a leap of faith and a lot of prayer,” she said. “We put our heart and soul in it and it’s always seemed to work out for us.”
And, for those wanting to check out the store’s offerings and taste the grill’s delicacies, she invites them to come on out.
So, see you later, alligator.
