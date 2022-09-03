It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. – Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”
Regardless of the situation, shared experiences tend to create bonds, and working together creates bonds that sometimes last a lifetime, and sometimes contribute to the history of a community.
The best of times: community involvement and support. The worst? Tornadoes, ice storms, hail, strong winds, lightning, and electrical fires.
The men and women of Southwest Electric Service Company – SESCO – experienced all of the above, just as today’s electrical power company employees do. The biggest difference is that today’s community service connection is mostly digital, where that of yesterday was up close and personal.
A group of retired SESCO employees were invited recently to meet and discuss some of the memories and changes they experienced in the years of working for the company, which was established in 1945, although several companies before that led to the eventual founding of SESCO.
“The first lights in Jacksonville were turned on July 22, 1897,” said Donnie Reno, referencing a book written by author Raymond West, and published in 1995. “And the first power companies also manufactured and sold ice.”
Reno, who worked for SESCO from 1985 until 2006, served on the transformer and substation crew. He eventually moved to the environmental and safety area when another employee, Robert Perry, retired. Perry retired at the same time the company diversified and most of it was sold to TU Electric, which later became TXU, and then split again to become ONCOR, which is the service and delivery part of bringing energy into homes.
Perry, whose chief title was Operations Supervisor, was an engineer who tended to the distribution side of the company’s delivery. His counterpart was the late Darrel Garmon, also an engineer, who handled the transmission side, which also included the design of substations.
Perry explained the distinction: “The transmission side deals with high voltage that comes into the substation. From there, it is distributed through transformers, which enables it to be used in homes.”
At its heyday, the company employed some 150 people, with offices and service centers scattered throughout East Texas, including cities in Cherokee, Anderson, Freestone, Limestone and Marlin counties. Transmission and distribution lines criss-crossed the entire area, bringing much needed energy to homes and businesses.
Those lines, of course, have to be strung and maintained by various service personnel, including linemen and equipment operators, whose work is sometimes mundane, but nearly always, a risk due to the danger of electrical contact.
For instance, in 1987 a tornado struck the west and north sides of Jacksonville, inflicting major damage in those areas. It struck about 4 p.m. and by 8 pm, most of the service in the area had been restored. However, the repair of the lines, poles and some of the wire took two weeks to rebuild, and crews worked around the clock to restore service to the north side of Jacksonville.
“Some wanted us to cut the wire that was laying across the (Highway 69) road,” Perry said, “But that would have caused more problems. Some woman decided to drive across the line, and it took awhile to get her car untangled from the line.”
Linemen in particular, both then and now, are at risk when handling the powerful voltage. In 2014, lineman Ronnie Moore was burned more than 40% of his upper body when an electrical burst from a transformer caught him off guard.
“After 37 years with a line crew, I was just too close when the burst occurred,” he said. “We were changing out a pole and it just happened.”
He added that he spent two months in the burn unit at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
“I don’t remember anything about it, except for waking up on the way to the hospital.”
Ronnie Moore’s brothers, Donnie and Mavis Moore, also worked for SESCO. Like his twin, Donnie served on the line crew, and Mavis served in the meter department.
Steve Grimes also worked in the meter department. He went to work for SESCO in 1987, soon after graduating high school, and retired after 41 years. He relayed an interesting fact about the company.
“We were the first company before deregulation to buy power from outside sources,” he said. “We started forecasting the weather, and bought power from the closest source (to the best weather forecast), using whatever data we had for that day. Darrel Garmon set up a program for us to be able to obtain even more accurate data.”
In his work at the service department, along with Grimes, Wayne Berry, Joe Musick, Mavis Moore, Tyree Wells, Henry Garner and others, Reno indicated there was a great camaraderie.
“We knew Tyree Wells was a veteran and a former POW,” he said. “We wanted him to have his Purple Heart. So we got the paperwork and Henry got the information we needed, and at our Christmas banquet that year, Frank Diamont presented him with his medal.”
Of course, most companies could not operate without the help of administrative professionals. At SESCO, some of those memorable names included Ann Hendry, Liz Lowery, Amy Dement, Judy Dixon and Bobbie McGregor.
The men who gathered for the meeting Tuesday indicated that, although improvements in the electrical service industry over the years have helped to make things easier for employees and consumers alike, it’s not the same as serving, and being served by, the community.
“We knew everyone and their families,” Grimes said.
“Even the ones who turned their meters upside down to try to reduce their costs,” he joked.
Although the company no longer exists, many of the employees keep in touch, trading stories, memories and advice, keeping the power alive.
