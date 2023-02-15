Tara Tatarski, former manager for the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, plead guilty to the charge of theft of property in the Second Judicial District Court Wednesday, Feb. 8. The plea agreement included five years probation, court costs and restitution of $8,597.19.
Tatarski was arrested Dec. 28, 2020, following an investigation that originated with a complaint filed by then Rusk Chamber President Austin Young after the chamber discovered discrepancies during a financial audit.
“We are aware of the guilty plea and that the case was brought to a conclusion. Our focus as a Chamber remains on our members, our wonderful community and bright future ahead,” said recently installed Chamber President Cord Stover.
An attempt was made to reach Tatarski through her lawyer. No response had been received prior to press time.
