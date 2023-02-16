The Frankston Garden Club will host Elevenses Spring Tea 2023 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Bank-Quet Room Event Center, 126 W. Main St. in Frankston. Tickets will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 20, and will be limited to fifty seats.
The public is invited to grab their favorite fascinators or hats and join the Club for a fun-filled morning featuring a contest for the prettiest, most elegant and funniest fascinator/hat.
The event includes food, fun and entertainment.
Participants are asked to be prepared to take home something wonderful from the raffle or silent auction. Proceeds will fund the Club’s scholarship program and other club endeavors.
Tickets may be purchased at Pandora’s Box, 180 N. Frankston Hwy, Frankston; Silver Moon Tack and Gifts, 290S. Commerce St., Frankston; or by PayPal at FrankstonGardenClub.TX@gmail.com.
For more information regarding the Spring Tea, contact Sheila Mays at 214-662-9981 or send email to FrankstonGardenClub.TX@gmail.com.
For information about the Club, visit the Frankston Garden Club, Frankston Texas Facebook page.
