Sean O. Leary, 39, of Frankston, died in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon, Sept. 8. The accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on SH 155 at CR 196, about five miles south of Tyler, according to a preliminary report by the Department of Public Safety.
A 2007 Chrysler Sebring and a 2018 Toyota RAV4 were stopped on CR 196 at SH 155, facing opposite directions. Leary, driving a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling south on SH 155. The driver of the Sebring failed to yield the right of way to Leary, colliding with him in the intersection. The RAV4 sustained minor damage following the initial wreck.
Despite wearing a helmet, Leary was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver and two children in the Sebring were uninjured, as was driver and only occupant of the Toyota.
