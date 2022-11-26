The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation held a board of directors training on Nov. 12 at Seminary Heights Church of Christ in Jacksonville. Seven participants received trainig on effective non-profit board leadership and operational skills for board members.
Willie Howard, president of FDCDC, said this type of training is an essential part of developing a strong governing board of directors. Howard expressed appreciation for the dedication and willingness of board members to participate and learn as much as possible about board governance, responsibilities, performance, planning and marketing.
Discussions also included the importance of vision and mission statements, publicity campaigns, coordinating special events, education programs and other topics to help the organization be more vital to the community. Each board member researched an area and presented at the meeting.
About FDCDC
Headquartered in Jacksonville, the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the social and economic well-being of low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Jacksonville and surrounding communities.
