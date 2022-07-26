The Fred Douglass Alumni Association is planning a celebration to commemorate 100 years since the founding of the Fred Douglass School. Celebratory events open to the public include a movie night, downtown parade, the unveiling of a new monument and the burying of a time capsule.
The movie will be shown Friday, July 29, at dusk on the property where the Fred Douglass School once stood, across from Lincoln Park. Those who plan to attend are asked by organizers to enter from Holloway St. and to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets or other seating.
The movie and refreshments are provided free to the community. Hot dogs, chips and water will be given away on movie night as long as supplies last.
The featured film is The Piano Lesson, in which Jacksonville native Tommy Hollis played a role. Hollis attended Fred Douglass High School and graduated from Jacksonville High School, according to Elizabeth Whitaker, one of the organizer’s of this weekend’s events.
The movie’s run time is approximately 98 minutes.
The parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30, with the line-up beginning at 8 a.m. on Wilson St., behind the main branch of Austin Bank at the intersection of Main Street. The public is welcome to participate and the entry fee for floats is $15 each, and $5 each for vehicles. Pre-registered entries will line up first, followed by those who sign up on the day of the parade. The parade will proceed down Commerce St. toward the Tomato Bowl, then turn left on Austin St. before returning on Wilson to the beginning point. For information regarding registration, contact Shelia Johnson at 903-703-8533, or George Davis, 214-641-1014.
Immediately following the parade, participants and spectators are invited to visit the site of the former Fred Douglass School, where the Fred Douglass Alumni Association will unveil a new monument and bury a time capsule with instructions to be opened in 50 years by current students of the Fred Douglass Elementary. Kona Ice will be present, giving out their icy treats free of charge.
The new monument will join the historical marker and current monument already on site. A concrete pad has been poured as a permanent home for the memorial items. Atop the pad are commemorative bricks purchased by individuals with ties to the Fred Douglass School.
With more room available for the bricks, forms will be available during the event for additional bricks. The cost, $50 per brick, includes three lines of up to 18 characters per line for names or personal messages.
The time capsule, a piece of PVC pipe with caps on either end, will be buried at the corner of the property, near the light pole, according to Whitaker.
Items collected to be placed in the time capsule include letters from FDAA members to their great-great grandchildren, as well as letters from current Fred Douglass Elementary students written to themselves, stating their goals and what they hope to achieve in the next 50 years. A flip phone, a Fred Douglass High School centennial celebration T-shirt, a program from the centennial event, a tassel from a FDHS graduation cap, and letters from the presidents of the FDAA and the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation will also be included. The letters will be laminated to prevent degradation.
Saturday’s edition of the Jacksonville Progress will be the last item put into the time capsule. Those with items in the time capsule will be asked to sign the capsule before it is wrapped in plastic and buried.
“The president of the FDAA plans to read [a] proclamation, proclaiming that weekend as special to Fred Douglass, and then present that proclamation to the principal of Fred Douglass Elementary. That way, that proclamation will hopefully be stored at Fred Douglass Elementary, as a reminder that there is a time capsule in the park that needs to be opened in 2072 by the current students of Fred Douglass Elementary,” Whitaker said.
The original Fred Douglass School was build in 1922 on Alberta Street, now Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to information on the Jacksonville Independent School District’s website. In 1930, it was moved to the Lincoln Park Addition where it served the Black community until Jacksonville schools were integrated in 1970. Following integration, the school sat vacant until it burned in 1979, leaving a vacant field. Once the Fred Douglass Alumni Association was formed, JISD granted a deed for the property to the organization.
