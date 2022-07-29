The Fred Douglass Alumni Association began this weekend’s 100th anniversary celebration of the Fred Douglass School with a ceremony at the current Fred Douglass Elementary Thursday, July 28. FDAA President James Brown presented Fred Douglass Elementary Principal Carlos Franz with a scroll, upon which was written a charge to continue the legacy of Fred Douglass.
Several members were present to witness the reading of the scroll and its presentation.
“Our hope is that Fred Douglass Elementary School will continue the tradition by inspiring, by teaching, by sharing and by remembering the history of Fred Douglass Schools,” Brown read.
The proclamation also declared Saturday, July 30 a special day in the history of the Fred Douglass School and memorialized the burying of the time capsule to take place on that day and to be unearthed in 50 years.
The celebration of the Fred Douglass Schools is not only to preserve the past, but to acknowledge the progress that has been made, according to Brown.
“I’m very, very pleased, especially as I represent this organization. It’s not just an organization, it’s a community. That’s what we’re doing now. We’re sort of separating ourselves from Fred Douglass High School, where Black children attended school, to Fred Douglass Elementary School, where we all coexist in a new environment.”
Franz, bearing the responsibility for seeing the values and traditions of the former Fred Douglass School are confirmed in upcoming generations, said he was honored to do so and would pass on what “the old school and the new school bring to the community, perpetuating and promoting community, tolerance and the furthering of the education of all children.”
The scroll presented will be placed in a shadow box and displayed on the wall in the entryway of Fred Douglass Elementary, next to the Fred Douglass plaque presented to the school in 2020. The plaque presents an overview of the life of Fred Douglass, 1818-1895, and a brief history of the Fred Douglass School, 1922-1970. The plaque was a gift from the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation and the Fred Douglass Elementary PTO.
In addition to the proclamation, the FDAA will be presenting a special flag after the first of next year.
“We also, for this year, for our 100th year celebration, we had a custom flag made just for this year,” Brown said.
The special-ordered flag is currently flying at the site of the former Fred Douglass School at Lincoln Park, and will continue to do so through Dec. 31, in acknowledgment of the school’s anniversary year.
Celebratory events are planned for today, beginning with a 10 a.m. parade in downtown Jacksonville, followed by a ceremony at the site of the former Fred Douglass school, unveiling a new monument and burying the time capsule.
