Local produces are offered free hay testing by the organizers of the annual Cherokee County Hay Show and Sale
A great and easy way to get hay tested for free is to enter either a square bale or a large trash bag full of hay in the annual Hay Show and Sale. Those entering samples will be provided with a detailed analysis of their hay crop. Hay samples must be produced in Cherokee County.
Testing results will be given during the Annual Hay Show and Sale held Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center in Jacksonville. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the auction starting at 7 p.m.
The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion hay along with the blue‐ribbon hay will be auctioned during this event. All proceeds of the event will go to benefit the youth of Cherokee County. The funds raised from the benefit auction will be used to support the scholarship program, which benefits the youth of Cherokee County.
To date over $260,000 has been awarded to the youth of Cherokee County through the funds raised at the Cherokee County Hay Show and Auction.
Hay entry drop off locations are at the Extension Office in Rusk, Hicks Farm and Ranch in Alto, Hamman Farm & Ranch in Jacksonville, Steele’s Feed & Seed in Troup, and Tri County Livestock Market in New Summerfield.
The deadline for entering hay samples is September 11.
For more information, contact Aaron Low at 903‐683‐5416 or arlow@ag.tamu.edu.
