A free mental health revival is slated for 7 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Aug. 14 through 17.
The event will be hosted by ACCESS, located at 1011 College Ave., in Jacksonville.
The mental health revival is intended to educate the public and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues, according to organizer Brittany McGowan, of the non-profit The Se7en Seas Company LLC.
Each night of the event will focus on different topics and target particular audiences.
• Monday: Men’s Night, “Brothers Know It’s Okay to not be Okay!”
• Tuesday: Teen Night, “Teen Talk and Encouragement”
• Wednesday: Women Walking with Women: “We Work Better Together”
• Thursday: Community Night
Tuesday is the only evening food will be provided. McGowan said there will be pizza and sodas.
Information on resources will be handed out at to attendees at Thursday’s event.
Scheduled speakers for the mental health revival are:
• Monday: Kenya I. Sekoni Etim, MS, MD, FAAFP; Tracy Andrus, candidate for U.S. Senate; Pastor Franklin Wade, Mt. Haven CME Church
• Tuesday: Stephen Crow, urban missionary, recording artist, real estate coach; Kimberly Kellis, hospitality management
• Wednesday: Natasha Mosley LCSW, empowerHER visionary; Sharon Simms, encourager, writer;
• Thursday: Dr. Marcus L. Wade, Ph.D., clinical social work/therapist, LCSW-S, LCDC, DOTSAP, EMDR; Dennis Steelman, LPC; Donna K. Daigle-Thomas, LPC, LCDC
McGowan said everyone is welcome each night, regardless of theme, and emphasized the event is free to the public.
