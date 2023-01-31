Born at Nan Travis Hospital Sept.11, 1932, Betty Jane Acker Addington is one of the most positive individuals I’ve interviewed. At 90 years of age, her voice is still strong and her mind sharp as she enthusiastically discusses her school days in Jacksonville. A photo of her as the mascot for the Jacksonville High School marching band depicts a smile and joy that remains to this day.
The Ackers have deep roots in East Texas, Cherokee County and Jacksonville. In 1868, Betty’s great grandfather, T.T. Booth was a Methodist minister, a circuit rider on the Palestine Circuit which covered multiple counties.
According to Betty Jane, “My dad, Colonel Devereaux Acker, was from Providence, a small community between Rusk and Jacksonville. He attended a one room school in Dialville. Colonel was his given name, after an early settler of Jacksonville…my mother was Norine McCreary. They met as students at Southwestern University in Georgetown. Dad had graduated from Lon Morris College”
Colonel Acker and older brother Tom would definitely make their mark in Jacksonville and across the state, Colonel and Tom in the banking business and Tom also as a long time mayor. Both would serve on numerous boards and were members of many civic groups. Interesting to note in 1972, Colonel Acker was president of the Jacksonville Centennial Committee and one of the founders of the Jacksonville Industrial Foundation.
Betty Jane attended first grade in the “new” East Side School which was built on Ft. Worth Street after the original East Side School was demolished to build the Tomato Bowl. Betty Jane’s classmate Harry Tilley remembers being in Miss Lavina Monkress first grade class.
“There were plays, rhythm bands, lots of fun…I played the sticks—two wooden sticks which I beat together in time with the music…” laughed Harry.
According to Betty Jane, “My sister Charlotte attended Lon Morris and was a drama student. Her teacher was the famed Zula Holcomb Pearson. I only attended Lon Morris in the summer session….I then enrolled at Southern Methodist University and graduated in 1955.”
Betty Jane carried her smile and joy to SMU as evidenced by a photo and story on the front page of the Dallas Morning News in 1955 as Betty Jane was crowned SMU Homecoming Queen at the Cotton Bowl.
She explained, “Dr. Willis Tate placed the crown on my head as we stood on the football field that day…I remember saying to myself I must be dreaming!”
And who would be there in the crowd, none other than her first grade classmate, Harry Tilley. He shared, “I was a senior at Texas A&M and we were playing SMU at the Cotton Bowl that year. I attended the game – it was a Corps trip. The A&M Corps made two trips a year to a football game. So I was there when Betty Jane was crowned”
In later years Betty Jane Acker married Floyd Addington and in 1995 they moved back to Jacksonville. “I taught at Jacksonville ISD for ten years—a course for students with learning needs. And during that time, I was also Vice Principal at Joe Wright Elementary, Fred Douglas and also at East Side—about three years at each location. Then I worked at Lon Morris till it closed in 2012. I taught classes in community service, a two year program which prepared students for service and the workplace. It was a new nationwide program…I also taught English classes and my husband, Floyd taught government and was the golf coach too.”
One of Betty Jane’s closest friends, Nancy Lee shared, “Betty Jane and I have been friends for over 30 years. We met in church. My husband, Dr. Clifford Lee was president of Lon Morris College from 1994 to 2004 when he passed away. Betty Jane’s husband died the same year and we became even closer….Betty Jane has a unique gift to make each person feel special, her beautiful personality just attracts people.”
Both Norma Tilley and Nancy Lee had the same observation when I asked them about Betty Jane. They both said, “You can’t go anywhere that someone doesn’t know Betty Jane and ask about her…a tribute to her ability to make and keep friends.”
Barbara Hugghins added, “I’ve always enjoyed Betty Jane’s bubbly personality and her interest in keeping up with what’s going on in Jacksonville. She’s been a loyal friend. We first met at Lon Morris College. I was a student from Galveston and her sister Charlotte was my classmate. My husband Gordon and his little sister Marian were family friends with the Ackers. Marian was Betty Jane’s classmate. The Acker family was always were very hospitable to Lon Morris students from out of town. They were so welcoming to me, as were members of the Methodist Church and other community members.”
Wanting to give Betty Jane the final word, I asked if she had anything to add. She answered that she wanted to mention Freddie. Thinking she was about to tell of a high school sweetheart, I was all ears but Freddie turned out to be a 1929 Model A Ford convertible with a rumble seat!
According to Betty Jane, “I inherited the car from a cousin…it was already named Freddie. It was painted white with polka dots…sometimes the cheerleaders and I would paint the dots gold, other times blue…I was a cheerleader at Jacksonville High School, 1948-1951. Freddy didn’t go far, I drove it from my home to the high school to the Tomato Bowl…Occasionally before a football game the cheerleaders and I would drive Freddy around the track inside the Tomato bowl.”
With her positive attitude, deep faith and the Methodist Church as an establishing force in her life, Betty Jane continues to be a blessing to many.
Special thanks to Barbara Hugghins, local historian and longtime friend of Betty Jane Acker Addington, for her contributions to this article.
