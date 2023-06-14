You walk into the kitchen in the middle of the night, and what do you see? Tiny, swarming, icky fruit flies. Oh, my goodness – what have you done to deserve this?
Turns out, you are partly to blame for storing fruit or other produce out in the open, even though those juicy tomatoes and peaches taste so much better at room temperature. But, you can also see the nasty critters gathered around your sink, ice maker or other water source, even when those areas have been scrubbed clean.
Fruit flies and drain flies are similar, and while treatments to get rid of the pesky things can be different, the fact remains that it is often difficult to get rid of them.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond offers an explanation as to why their appearance is often so prevalent.
“Fruit flies are minuscule, so it's easy for them to get into your house. They're attracted to overripe fruit that's sitting out on your counter, plus they love moist surfaces and sink drains where food and residue may be built up. If you have fruit flies, it doesn't mean you have a dirty home—but it does mean you need to do something right away.” (The pioneerwoman.com)
A few homemade tricks will help to get rid of the tiny creatures, but it will take awhile and is not always effective.
Johnny Helm in Jacksonville said he noticed that fruit that is starting to bruise or rot attracts the pests, so he makes a habit to check any onions, potatoes or other produce that he regularly stores in a dark area of his laundry room. If it is starting to look bad, he throws it away.
“That seems to work for us,” Helm said. “Of course, I keep lids on our garbage cans, also.”
Once begun, however, a fruit fly infestation usually won’t just go away on its own—it'll likely only get worse. Even if the adult fruit flies die, you'll continue to get new fruit flies every day unless you cut off the source. If you do nothing, they'll just breed on unnoticed crumbs, spills and food particles.
A number of home remedies promise to take care of the situation, but for some reason, the warm and humid days of the 2023 early summer has resulted in an influx of the tiny insects. Additionally, the numbers multiply rapidly.
“Fruit flies have a short lifespan of between 10 and 14 days, during which they can reproduce rapidly. Females can lay up to 500 eggs at a time, which can hatch within 24 hours. The larvae feed on the decaying matter, pupate, and emerge as adult fruit flies within 7 to days,” according to getmypest.com
A number of do-it-yourself projects exist to remedy the issue. One may work in one home; another home may try something else. The projects include:
• A cider vinegar trap: Pour a small amount of apple cider vinegar into a Mason jar or glass. Cover with plastic wrap and poke a few tiny holes over the top. Don't use white vinegar—the scent of apple cider vinegar is what attracts the flies. If you don't have cider vinegar, try using balsamic or red wine vinegar instead.
• A funnel trap: Place a little vinegar, wine, or a small piece of overripe fruit in a mason jar (anything sweet and fermented will work). Roll a piece of paper into a cone shape and stick it into the jar. The funnel shape makes it difficult for the flies to escape.
• A soap trap: Combine apple cider vinegar and a few drops of dish soap in a wide, shallow bowl and place it on the counter uncovered. The cider will lure the flies into the bowl and the soap will break the surface tension, causing the fruit flies to drown.
If the above efforts don’t pay off, one can always invest in pest control products bought at a supermarket or feed store. Items such as Zevo, which is a plug-in that features a blue light that attracts, and a sticky surface that captures the bugs, offers some protection from the swarm. Additionally, fruit fly traps are also available.
If the problem persists, it may be wise to contact a pest control expert, who can either treat the problem or advise on other options, including stronger chemicals.
At any rate, storing fruit and vegetables properly; pouring vinegar and hot water down sinks for a few days until the influx is past; and wiping up any spills should keep the critters away once the initial problem has been resolved.
Otherwise, it might drive you buggy.
