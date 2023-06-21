Reports of excessive noise in area neighborhoods have prompted complaints. One particular resident, who asked not to be identified, has said the problem presents itself at all hours of the day and night, but especially at night, when most are wanting to just go to sleep.
This individual, like many of the older generation, faces multiple medical issues. He has called the police, but said the noise always stops before law enforcement gets there – but then starts back up as soon as they are gone. While he said there are numerous vehicles entering his neighborhood and blasting their music at top volume at all hours, he thinks they are all part of a larger group that either doesn’t care or is intentionally causing problems.
“I think someone has a scanner, so they know when the cops are coming,” he said, “and then they alert the others, so the noise stops until after the cops are gone.”
Information from the cdc.gov lists the number of decibels that can cause hearing loss. Most notable is that which blasts from media sources, such as radios (including vehicle radios), televisions, etc., which can generate as much as 105-110 decibels.
“The maximum volume level for personal listening devices; a very loud radio, stereo or television, and loud entertainment venues” can result is hearing loss possible in less than 5 minutes, as reported on the cdc.gov website.
A noise ordinance established for the city of Jacksonville prohibits generated noise that is heard more than 50 feet away from an establishment.
Ordinance No. 789, Sec. 12-23, titled “Certain volumes of stereo and/or radio systems declared a nuisance” states: “The playing of any stereo and/or radio system, whether stationary or located with a motor vehicle, in such manner or with such volume as to disturb persons within fifty (50) feet of the stereo and/or radio system or as to substantially impair the use of enjoyment of public or private property, is declared to be a nuisance, and is prohibited,” and “(b) any person who violates or fails to comply with this section shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be punished by a fine not to exceed two hundred dollars ($200.00).”
Cpl. Amanda Bragg, Community Engagement spokesperson for the Jacksonville Police Department, said those who are concerned about the excessive noise have options.
“We have anonymous calls all the time,” she said. “Also, anyone who is concerned about the noisemakers turning off their sound when they hear over a scanner that the police are on the way, can ask dispatch to not announce our approach over the radio. In fact, we prefer they do that, so we can catch the offenders in the act.
“The more information the caller can give us, the better,” Bragg said.
The Jacksonville Police Department’s non-emergency number is 903-586-2546.
