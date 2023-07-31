Jacksonville residents gathered at the Nichols Green Splash Pad Saturday for Splash Day, an annual event hosted by the Jacksonville Fire Department.
The three-hour event featured firemen, fire trucks, music, snow cones, tacos and plenty of water – both for playing in and for drinking.
Approximately 150 to 200 people joined in Saturday’s fun which also included water raining down on the splash pad from the fire department’s ladder truck.
Firefighters Alex Boothe, Nathan Palmer and Landon Nesmith were seen taking pictures with two girls, Sofia and Chloe Wright, who had attended the event with their father Johnny Wright. When asked, the trio explained they were stationed near the trucks to ensure the water kept pumping and to inform the public about the trucks.
“It’s as much their fire department as it is ours,” one said. “We want them to see the trucks.”
Tanika Lucas-Clay and her three children were enjoying Splash Day, but did not come specifically for the event. The family, which included Emari Shanks, 8; Ema’ree Ratcliff, 5; and Ezekiel Ratcliff, 16 months; had visited the splash pad several times previously and all appeared to enjoy their time outdoors.
Leann Hogg, another mom of three, attended the event after seeing a post about Splash Day on Facebook. Despite being Jacksonville residents, it was the first visit to the splash pad for the Hogg family, which included Madisyn, 7; Maya, 5 and Malik, 1.
“It’s amazing,” she said about the event. “It gives parents something to bring the kids to.”
There were announcements over the loudspeaker reminding everyone to stay hydrated on the hot day and bottled water was provided. A snow cone machine, along with ice and blue and red syrups, were provided by Super SNO, with fire department personnel manning the snow cone booth. Two free tacos were provided to all who wanted them. The tacos were from Taqueria Torres, which sponsored the food along with the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
The splash pad at Nichols Park, 1215 Heritage Drive, will remain open through Saturday, Sept. 30.
