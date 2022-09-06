The Fox household consists of Josie and Jesse Fox, along with a pair of cats and a trio of dogs. Not quite the zoo Josie said she’d love to have, but the couple are planning on adding another dog at the end of the year. She also said they are looking for a place to keep a birdcage as she hopes to add a large bird, such as a cockatiel or macaw, to the family.
“It’s never dull,” Fox said of living with so many pets. “It keeps me busy.”
Her two male dogs, Conor and Kingsley, enjoy playing with toys while, according to Fox, the female dog Adalee glares at them from on top of the couch as if they are peasants.
Sometimes even Narcissa, the female cat, gets involved in play time.
“I’ll be playing fetch with Kingsley and the cat will just come out of nowhere and steal the toy and run away,” Fox said.
The guest bedroom has been set up as Narcissa’s own private spot in the house.
“We’ve got a doggy gate there so the dogs can’t get into her food or her litter or anything like that, she said. “It’s really funny sometimes to watch her taunt them from the other side of the doggy gate where they can’t get her.”
Additionally, Fox said there are two neighborhood cats which are not officially theirs, but that she feeds.
“One is a solid black tomcat that I’ve started calling Lucius and the other one is an orange tabby that I refer to as Weasley,” she said.
It may be interesting to note that each of her dogs have middle names, which she confirmed was to use when they got into trouble, and all of the household pets have nicknames.
The cat Draco, nicknamed Fluffer-Nutter, is four years old and is mainly an outside cat. Narcissa, affectionately known as “Meow Meow,” is a five-year-old Calico that was rescued by Jesse from a worksite in New Mexico.
Lord Kingsley’s nickname is “Bubba Dog.” He’s a 12-pound five-year-old mix of Dachshund and Shih Tzu. He was part of a litter that wasn’t supposed to happen. The puppies were on the way to the pound when Kingsley was rescued by Fox.
Adalee Marie, also called “the princess,” is a six-pound miniature pinscher. Conor Wade, the newest addition to the Fox family, was named after MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
“I might have made a mistake because they say that animals live up to their name,” Fox said. “He’s always wanting to roughhouse and rumble and tumble.”
This may have resulted in at least a couple of his three nicknames; Chicken Nugget, Land Shark and Tiny Terrorist.
“They all have such unique personalities and they’re all so funny,” Fox said.
Those personalities, for at least two of her pets, have been placed on public display.
Adalee, like her owner, has developed a liking for the theater. She made her theatrical debut playing a baby sheep in the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s production of Faith Can Move Muttons. She also took part in this summer’s TNT youth camp. Adalee played the part of a genetically modified dog that kills zombies in 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.
“She gets lots and lots of treats and attention,” Fox said. “She really loved the meet and greet from Faith Can Move Muttons, interacting with everybody.”
In contrast, Conor’s personality is displayed virtually through his TikTok and Snapchat accounts. Fox posts pictures and short video clips. The most watched video of Conor had been viewed 2,799 times.
“We bought him during the pandemic, so Jesse and I were both home a lot. We had a little more down time,” Fox said, noting her normal outside interest, the theater, was shut down. “He’s just so full of life and has such a big personality. I was like, oh, well, let me just start an Instagram page for him, just for something fun. More recently, we’ve started a TikTok page for him.”
Fox admits Conor isn’t a viral sensation, but said she’s fine with that.
Conor is, however, participating in America’s Favorite Pet contest. Fox has requested people go online and vote for him. If declared America’s Favorite Pet, Conor will win $10,000 and will be featured in InTouch Magazine. The link to vote for Conor is americasfavpet.com/2022/conor-2.
While her pets do keep her busy and seem to bring her much joy, Fox said there are some downsides.
“One of the hardest things after we had all three dogs was actually finding a dog food that was suitable for three different types of tummies that they would eat and they would like and would be healthy,” she said. “One of the other drawbacks is just sometimes with Jesse being gone and trying to get all three outside and to the potty and then back inside to get ready for work in the morning. Sometimes it can be a little overwhelming, if they’re all just wanting to hit the door and scatter.”
She does have a plan for days when she can’t get home at her normal time or for when she’ll be away extended periods of time.
“If I’m going to be gone a longer than normal amount of time, several of my nieces and nephews and a friend have keys to the house so they can come over and let them out,” Fox said. “Jesse and I, when we travel, usually have one of my nephews come over and stay at the house. That way they’re still in their environment.”
It’s clear that Fox truly doesn’t mind the difficulties and truly enjoys her pets.
“I don’t know if it’s a lack of two-legged kids in the house that makes me keep wanting to add four-legged kids. I don’t know,” she said. “I love having them to take care of and having them around.”
