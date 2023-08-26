It’s trash day in Gallatin again. Well, not officially, but a couple of ladies in the small community are making sure their city is trash-free and clean.
Susan “Pinky” Guillemin and her daughter, Michele, choose a day each week to travel the roads in and around Gallatin to pick up trash. Armed with garbage bags, the pair ride in the family’s quad-runner, using grabbers to nab loose papers, empty bottles, convenience store and fast-food cups.
Pinky and her husband, Robert, along with Michele, moved to Gallatin one and a-half years ago from the West Coast. She said it is more like they escaped.
“We fled,” she said. “It was awful. The politics, Antifa, the homeless getting more rights than the citizens. We lived 50 miles south of Portland. The city was busing homeless people to our community.
“I was an office manager at a dental practice, and we had to constantly be chasing the homeless from the back and the front doors. There were bottles of booze everywhere, and they would smear excrement on the building if they got mad at you. Also, the state of Oregon passed a law that if you asked them to move elsewhere, you could get fined.”
Pinky’s best friend had moved to Chandler, and when the Guillemins decided to move to Texas, they looked at several areas. After visiting Rusk, they decided to look at one more house and found the one in Gallatin, stood on the patio and decided that was the one.
“Now, we love everything about Texas,” Pinky said. “We love Texas hospitality, the people, just everything, except the recent heat.”
Pinky said it didn’t take her long to get involved, either. She is now secretary of the Gallatin City Council and at her church, Gallatin Missionary Baptist Church.
Pinky shared that Michele is autistic, and picking up trash together is one way her mom gets her out of the house and involved in an activity.
Besides driving the few streets in the city, Pinky and Michele drive toward Rusk, and they also follow FM 768 to CR 1405, making sure litter disappears.
“We usually only get about one small bag every week,” she said. “Texans are proud of their state and most pick up their own trash. What’s sad is the people who just throw out the trash they don’t want. Some even just toss their unwanted mail in the grass by the post office.”
She said she doesn’t really have a motive for voluntarily serving in such a manner, except that she just likes to keep her community, and the state she has come to love, clean.
