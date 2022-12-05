The City of Gallatin’s Christmas parade and awards presentation was hosted Saturday by the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department.
The parade consisted of the ATV ridden in by Parade Marshal and several fire fighter vehicles.
John Burkhalter served as Parade Marshal and was accompanied by his children Nicole and Aden Burkhalter, as well as Howie and Holie Montgomery. Kathy Dethlefs, the mayor of Gallatin, rode in one of the fire trucks, along with grandchildren Areanna Katon, 8; Brannon Johnson, 6; and Courtlan Johnson, 4. Santa also rode on a fire truck, accompanied by several children. While there may have been more participants than spectators for the parade, it was a happy occasion for all.
Following the parade, many gathered inside the fire station. Santa was available for pictures, refreshments were served and special presentations were made.
Fire Chief Murphy Milligan presented two awards. Dakota Bryant earned the honor of Firefighter of the Year and Ryilie King was named Junior Firefighter of the Year.
“The Firefighter of the Year has been on here for about three years. They’ve shown quite a bit of improvement since they’ve been here, asking questions and learning how to do everything,” he said before introducing Bryant.
The Junior Firefighter of the Year has served about a year.
“He’s had some issues with school, being in sports and stuff. When he’s been here, he’s come here, showed up and been here to the very end of it,” Milligan said.
Dethlefs recognized the Burkhalter family as Volunteers of the Year.
“We normally do a Citizen of the Year award, but this year, because of who we wanted to honor, and they don’t live inside the city limits, we’re doing Volunteers of the Year to the John Burkhalter family,” she said. “John has done a lot of improvements around the community center. Aden was helping with FFA when they came up and helped. Angela provides something for our cake walk every time and includes us workers as well. We just wanted to let them know we appreciate all that they do.”
