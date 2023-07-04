It’s that time of year again. Oh, wait: apparently, it’s that time of year all year long, at least where feral hogs are concerned.
The wild swine are numerous in Texas. Statistics with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department show some 2.6 million feral hogs live in the state, and the only county which is not inhabited is El Paso County. In East Texas, stats are not specific, but the town of Ben Wheeler in Van Zandt is often referred to as the Wild Hog Capital of Texas.
Cherokee County, which is only a hog, skip and a jump away from Van Zandt, is inundated with the porkers, as well.
Mark Braddock, Texas State Game Warden assigned to Cherokee County, said the animals cause extensive damage in the area.
“The feral hogs cause a lot of damage to farmers. When they are baling hay, they run into potholes made by the hogs, or the hogs eat the roots and ruin the crops.
“They can cause damage to (farm) vehicles in the fields, or to vehicles on the roads, resulting in property or personal damage,” he said.
The game warden added that there are currently no restrictions on hunting wild hogs, except that permission has to be obtained while hunting on private land. Also, anyone born after September 2, 1971 must take a hunter safety class to handle any sort of hunting. Besides those necessary requirements, it’s free game for anyone wanting to hunt the boars and sows.
“There’s no closed season; no regulations,” Braddock said. "You can shoot at night; you can trap them; take any means but do be careful. On private lands, some have mistaken cattle for hogs.”
The pigs, who are most prevalent close to a water source, can be aggressive. They also multiply rapidly.
“Females (sows) have multiple estrous cycles annually and can breed throughout the year with an average litter size of four to six young per litter. The average gestation period for a sow is approximately 115 days and they can breed again within a week of weaning their young, which can occur approximately one month after birth,” is reported on the twpd.texas.gov website, which also reports that in 2007, Americans spent over $1.5 billion annually in damages and control costs.
Assuming that the cost-per-wild pig estimate has remained constant, the annual costs associated with wild pigs in the United States are likely closer to $2.1 billion today.
Vicki Lough is a realtor for Ebby Halliday Realtors. She said that, while she has not had a problem selling homes due to the swine situation, she does know several people who have experienced significant hog damage to their properties.
“One of my neighbors out on Lakeshore Drive had a lot of damage. The hogs tore up her yard. They finally put a night light out to scare them away and that seemed to help.
“Another friend on the south side of the lake had the same thing happen. It seems to be properties with at least three to four acres that have the biggest problems,” she said.
Some people shoot the animals and then eat the meat. While it can be consumed, it must be cooked properly and thoroughly, as with any wild animal.
“Like eating any wild animal, it’s a matter of taste,” Mark Braddock said.
Information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, though, lists several diseases the animals can carry, so proceed with caution.
With the over-abundance of the creatures, the damages they incur, and even the threat to human life in the way of accidents and personal encounters, officials encourage those interested in hunting them to please do so.
“We ask the public to get active in hunting them,” Braddock said.
For more information, Braddock can be reached at 903-922-5644. His fellow officer, Brian Bearden, can be reached at 903-343-3474.
