The Jacksonville Garden Club has awarded its Yard of the Month for July to Kathy Rollins, whose home is located on Wood Haven. Rollins is pictured with Garden Club members Marilyn Randle (left) and Mary Richardson.
For information regarding the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the organization’s Facebook page. The group can be reached by calling 903-339-1395 or by email sent to sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
