The Jacksonville Garden Club visited the Jacksonville Healthcare Center, located on Bonita Street, on Dec. 1. The group donated hand-made Christmas wreaths for patients to decorate their doors during the holidays. Pictured are (from left) Becky Brown, Sue Burford, Cynthia Renfro, Mary Richardson, Grace Hibbard, Paul Hibbard and Marilyn Randle.

