“What a wonderful world!”… and it’s made more so by members of the Jacksonville Garden Club, as they work to beautify the community, while also donating to several charitable causes in the city.
Garden Club members and their president, Grace Hibbard, were out in full force over the weekend, offering a drawing for a few prizes, with proceeds from the drawing to fund a $1,000 scholarship that will be given to a horticultural student through Jacksonville High School’s Agriculture Department.
“This is done on a yearly basis,” Hibbard said, explaining that the club has other fundraisers throughout the year to benefit various organizations.
“We give to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates); HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment); The Clothes Closet; and Gateway Partners.
At Saturday’s fundraiser at Tractor Supply, members present in the afternoon were Marilyn Randle, Mary Richardson and Paul Hibbard, in addition to Grace Hibbard.
Randle told about another of the group’s community projects: the care of Buckner Park.
“We plant trees and flowering bushes at the park,” Randle said. “We planted crepe myrtles back in 2020, and we keep the gazebo beautiful.”
The group also maintains the Veteran’s Patriotic Pathway at the park, including offering commemorative bricks for the pathway.
“Anyone is invited to buy a brick to honor one or more veterans. We hope to eventually expand the pathway around the park,” Randle said.
Richardson has been a member for 20-plus years, and has seen many Yard-of-the-Month signs placed, another avenue in which the club offers community support.
“We have two committees, and we choose the yards during the months of May, June and July,” she said. “One committee chooses the best-looking yard of club members; the other chooses the best yard in the city to honor.”
Although residents whose yards are chosen don’t receive any compensation, most are very proud that their yard was recognized for its beauty, Richardson explained.
“Most are happy to get their picture in the paper,” she laughed.
Saturday’s ticket sales netted $400 for the scholarship fund. For the drawing that will take place May 4, first prize is $500 cash; second prize is $50 worth of products donated by Darr Chiropractic; and third prize is a $25 gift card to Joe Smith Nursery. Tickets are $5 each and are on sale until May 3. Those not able to buy at the fundraisers can still purchase by calling Hibbard at 903-283-4580.
The club meets at 9 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Postmasters, and Hibbard said anyone is welcome to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.