The Cherokee County Genealogical Society and the Rusk City Library are among the approximately sixty libraries and/or genealogical societies in Texas hosting an annual, all-day Genealogy Lock-In from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. The local event will be held in the Community Meeting Room of the Rusk Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street, one block off the courthouse square in downtown Rusk.
The event is free to the public. CCGS is providing morning coffee, doughnuts and a sandwich lunch. CCGS strongly encourages in-person viewing at the library. Online viewing is available by contacting CCGS for the link.
Membership in the Cherokee County Genealogical Society is not required but would be appreciated, according to CCGS officers. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance reservations are strongly encouraged for the lunch count.
The programs are provided by the Genealogy Network of Texas, a state-wide initiative to connect libraries and genealogical societies and provide educational and research opportunities that is spearheaded by the Genealogy Center of the Waco-McLennan County Library. Co-sponsors include the Central Texas Genealogical Society and the Texas State Genealogical Society.
The sessions are 50 minutes each with ten minute breaks between sessions and an approximate 12:00-12:30 lunch break.
The topics and speakers are:
1. Deciphering Handwriting in Genealogical Records, Joseph B. Everett.
2. Improve, Expand, and Enrich Your Family Tree—With Tax Records!, by Doug Waggoner.
3. Choosing Genealogy Services & Software, Tony Hanson.
4. Building and Researching Your Family Tree, Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak.
5. Citing Sources Without Stressing Out, Amy Johnson Crow.
6. Making the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center Your Research Assistant, Curt B. Witcher.
7. How to Approach and Solve Brick Wall Problems with DNA, Sara Allen.
8. United States Migration Patterns: Why they Left, Where They Went, and the Stories They Left Behind, Le Anne McCamey
The sessions listed here are the ones chosen to be seen by the Cherokee County Genealogical Society. Other libraries in the area may have fewer sessions in a different order.
For more information about CGS or for questions regarding the Oct. 21 seminar and the online link, contact the CCGS by phone, 903-586-0135, or email, ccgs@suddenlink.net.
The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
The organization’s website is Cherokeecountygenealogy.com. They can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
