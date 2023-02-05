The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk.
CCGS 2nd Vice President George Martin, of Alto, will present a program on the “Cherokee County Historical Commission: What It Is & What It Does.” Martin is a member of the Commission.
For more information about the new CCGS youth awards program and the Feb. 13 CCGS meeting, contact the CCGS by by calling 903-586-0135 or sending email to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS can also be contacted via regular mail sent to P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
For information about the CCGS Youth Awards project and/or participation any CCGS meeting, contact CCGS 1st Vice President, Program Chairman & Special Projects, Vivian Cates of Alto at 936-858-3801.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
For more information on the organization, the CCGS can be found online at Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.