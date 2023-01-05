The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The program topic will be announced later.
One project of CCGS is to provide unspecified matching monetary awards to youth in the county for completing family and historical related research projects, either individually or through youth organizations such as 4-H Club and Scouting badges and projects.
The standards for such projects can be found on the Texas State Genealogical Society Web page. Interested youth will be given the opportunity to speak about their research projects at a CCGS meeting and to have their research project considered for publication in the society’s quarterly magazine, “TREE TALK.”
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, from September through May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two-person household.
For more information about the new CCGS youth awards program or the Jan. 9 CCGS meeting, contact the CCGS by one of the following methods:
• Call 903-586-0135
• Send email to ccgs@suddenlink.net
• Send mail to CCGS at PO Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332
The CCGS can be located online at cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
