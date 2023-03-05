The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk.
The CCGS is recognizing March as Women’s History Month with a program titled “East Texas Women Who Made a Difference.” Guess speakers are as follows: Dr. Deborah Burkett of Mixon, local author, member of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Cherokee County Historical Commission; Rev. Barbara Hugghins of Jacksonville, retired UMC Pastor, CCGS member and Vanishing Texana Museum Board member and Janie Barber of Jacksonville, newly elected Chair of the Vanishing Texana Museum Board and member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees can expect to learn about some notable East Texas women and their contributions since the early days of Texas to current times. Stories of many notable women will be told, including those of Harriet Matilda Jamison Durst (b. 1807-d.1885); Lula Seaton Hugghins (b. 1900-d. 1980), Nichols Studio, and Marja Childs Hamlin (b. 1903-d. 1975) and the Marja Brassiere Company.
For more information about the CCGS, the youth awards program or the March 13 CCGS meeting, visit cherokeecountygeneaology.com, facebook.com/CherokeeCGS or contact the society directly by calling 903-586-0135 or sending email to cgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P.O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.