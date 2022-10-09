The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. This is a new time of day for the CCGS meeting from past years. No refreshments will be served.
The scheduled program topic is researching in the Texas District Court Records.
At their September meeting, the CCGS voted to officially provide unspecified monetary awards to youth in the county for completing family and historical research projects, either individually or through youth organizations such as 4-H Club and Scouting badges and projects. The standards for such projects can be found on the Texas State Genealogical Society website, txsgs.org, by choosing Awards and Grants under the Programs tab, then click on writing awards. The applicable information is found in Category VIII-Student Projects.
Interested youth will be given the opportunity to speak about their research at a CCGS meeting and to have their research considered for publication in the society’s quarterly magazine, “TREE TALK.”
Friday, October 21, CCGS will sponsor a free, all-day, multi-session genealogy seminar, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., in the Community Meeting Room of the Rusk City Library. Session topics will be presented by the sponsoring group in Waco.
The November CCGS meeting program topic will be, “The Mayflower Compact,” followed in December by the always popular “show and tell,” with emphasis on family photographs.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September through May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
For more information about CCGS, the youth awards program or the Oct. 21 seminar, call 903-586-0135, or e-mail ccgs@suddenlink.net.
The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332. The organization’s website is Cherokeecountygenealogy.com. They can also be found on facebook at facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
