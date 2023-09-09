The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept.11, in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library,
located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk.
The program will be presented by LuAnn Mannix of Rusk. The topic will be about using the Ancestry computer genealogy program available on the internet by subscription. Mannix is a retired public school educator whose primary subject matter was computer science.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
For more information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS, call 903-586-0135 or email ccgs@suddenlink.net. The regular mailing address for CCGS is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.