The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk.
After a brief, important business meeting in the library meeting room, CCGS members will adjourn to the Cherokee County Courthouse for a tour of various county offices
The original program plan was to tour the district clerk’s office. A jury call has been posted for that day on that office’s web site. The exact offices to be toured will be determined just prior to the society meeting, depending upon county business being conducted that day.
In April the society toured the County Clerk’s office. Early last fall one of the program speakers for CCGS was District Attorney Elmer Beckworth.
For information about the CCGS youth awards program and the May 8 CCGS meeting and tour, contact the CCGS by calling 903-586-0135 or sending email to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
For more information about CCGS, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
