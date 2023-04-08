The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street, for a brief business meeting before convening at the Cherokee County Courthouse for a tour of the county clerk’s office.
For more information on the April 10 meeting and tour or the CCGS youth awards program, contact the organization. CCGS can be reached by calling 903-586-0135, sending e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net or through regular mail sent to CCGS, P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
The society regularly meets on the second Monday of the month, September through May. Dues are $20 per person or $25 for a two-person household.
For additional information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, visit cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
