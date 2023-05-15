Elementary students involved in the Gifted &Talented Services program of the Jacksonville School District gathered at the John Alexander Gym with their projects on display. The annual showcase featured the individual, partnered and group projects of first through fourth-grade GT students Thursday, May 11.
Two fourth-grade girls at East Side Elementary pursued a passion project to aid a local nonprofit. Hailey Brumit and Baylee Valenzuela collected items for the Rainbow Room, a resource room for children in the foster care system.
As a part of their project, the duo kept a count of how many of the requested items were donated, as well as items that were not on their request list. Their display board showed the tally, their initial speech about the project
“I was really excited, because at first I didn’t think that anybody would bring anything,” Brumit said.
Valenzuela was also concerned.
“For the first week, I really wasn’t seeing much progress,” she said, noting most of the items came in closer to the deadline.
Initially, the two girls had each selected a collection project on their own. Brumit had wanted to conduct a drive for an animal shelter while Valenzuela initially wanted to collect items for the homeless. As multiple donation drives were not allowed, according to the girls, they were asked to work together and the two agreed to conduct the drive on behalf of the Rainbow Room.
“I was very impressed with the two young ladies I worked with,” said Volunteer Rainbow Room Coordinator Shirley Reece. “They were very interested in this project and eager to help other children in the community who were in an unhappy situation. They were very thorough in their research and had information about our project and products needed.”
As a result of the girls’ efforts, three library carts full of items were contributed to the Rainbow Room, according to the girls.
“I’m really happy and I was so surprised that we got so much stuff,” Brumit said. “I’m really happy that we got a lot.”
Valenzuela was also glad about the outcome.
While Brumit and Valenzuela’s project was about community, other project covered animals, architecture, art, culture, dance, dinosaurs, engineering, fashion design, food, games, geography, geology, health, history, interior design, music, nature, oceans, puppetry, robotics, space, sports, technology and weather.
The Gifted & Talented Services of JISD are offered to students throughout the district, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Mallory Pouliasis is the GT Coordinator for the district.
For more information about the GT program, visit the district’s website, jisd.org, and choose the Gifted and Talented Services link under the Departments tab.
