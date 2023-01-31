...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the
following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,
Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana,
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant,
Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River,
Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp,
Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches,
Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur
and Wood.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of rain will continue developing this afternoon through
Thursday while spreading across much of the Four State
Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until
Wednesday afternoon and persist through Thursday. Grounds
remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains
that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks,
bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are
expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This
additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new
rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
