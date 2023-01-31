IMG_4152.jpg

Volunteers load grocery items in vehicles during a regularly scheduled food distribution day at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

 Michelle Dillon/Jacksonville Progress FILE photo

The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rusk announced the regular food distribution scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, has been cancelled. The East Texas Food Bank will not be making deliveries due to weather.

Organizers are attempting to schedule a make-up date.

The Good Samaritan Thrift Store, however, will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

