The Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop in Rusk has rescheduled the food distribution that was canceled earlier this week. The distribution of produce and other food items is set for Monday, Feb. 6.

Organizers ask folks to line up by 7:30 or 7:45 a.m. along Sycamore Street. Volunteers will take information and load vehicles.

The thrift store will also be open on Monday.

The Good Samaritan is located at 190 W. Second St. and can be contacted at 903-683-2376 or by email sent to ruskgoodsamaritan@yahoo.com.

For more information, follow the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop Facebook page.

