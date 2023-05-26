Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1230 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 161.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CDT Friday was 162.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&