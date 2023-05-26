Jacksonville College held its 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Interim President Dr. John Mann and Vice President for Student Leadership Danny Long encouraged the students in the next step for their lives.
Mann’s commencement address began with 1 Corinthians 15:58 “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, be steadfast, immovable, always excelling in the Lord’s work, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”
The task of education at Jacksonville College aims to “provide Christ-centered teaching and training that prepares students to lead a meaningful life that transforms the world.” Mann stated that education is not merely the transfer of information, but is also the development of character.
Citing C.S. Lewis, Mann stated “the task of the educator is not to cut down jungles but to irrigate deserts.” Mann further told the students that the time that they spent at Jacksonville College was not only to help them find a career, but was to help them find their calling.
Graduates were told that making a difference in the world around them requires the courage to make difficult decisions and to stand for what is right. Referring to1 Corinthians 15:58, Mann told the students that those who live with courage are able “to stand when others sit, stay when others leave, and serve when others are selfish. When you are aware that you are working for something bigger than you, someone higher than you, you know that—no matter the current battles—your work is not in vain.”
One’s calling is not only to live a good life, it is to impact the world around you, and to influence others toward noble and righteous things; to be a representative of God to a world that is often dark.
Mann encouraged the graduates by telling them the reward of their last few years of hard work is a diploma.
“Today, you are going to receive a reward for all of your hard work. A diploma. But there is a greater reward available to you,” Mann said. “It is one that you cannot earn. It is one you are given. It is not one in which you can boast. For you did not achieve it. It is the grace and salvation that is offered only by Jesus Christ.”
Danny Long closed the ceremony by sharing some words of wisdom with the graduates. He encouraged them to know that “here, there, and everywhere” God is with them and has a plan for their life.
No matter where the graduates come from, or plan to go, their time at Jacksonville College was deliberately planned and designed by God.
“Something in your life has happened here that I bet you are not even aware of,” Long stated. “In the treasure chest of life you are creating for yourself, you have just deposited your first post-high school treasure.”
The graduates were encouraged to make responsible decisions throughout their lives in order to achieve success.
“This graduation is your first step into the world and your first taste of success; the beginning of your plan for a prosperous future.”
Long further said to the graduates, “You see, coming here may have been your choice, but know for certain it was God’s plan. As God tells us through the prophet Jeremiah: For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. So going there is your choice but have no doubt God's got a plan for you there just like he did here.”
Referencing the weekly chapel service hosted at Jacksonville College, Long told the graduates, “I'll send you off from here with this: The most important information you received here at Jacksonville College was in your weekly Wednesday class in the gym. You may not realize that yet, but trust me, some day you will. To assist with your plan [for the future] I will leave you with this verse for all the theres in your future from Colossians 3:23; ‘Whatever you do, do your work heartily as if working for the Lord and not for men.’ Your presence has blessed us here. Now it is your time to be a blessing to others there.”
Twenty eight new graduates took their first steps into May of 2023 with the encouragement to Teach, Train and Transform. It is Jacksonville College’s hope and prayer that these graduates continue in the path God has laid out for them and as Mr. Long said to the graduates at the end of the ceremony, “God Bless you all and God bless Jacksonville College.”
The 2023 graduates, listed alphabetically by degree, are:
Associate of Arts:
• Madelaine Eversden: Omaha, Neb.; Online Graduate, Summa Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Natalia Gonzalez Alvarez-Tostado: San Luis Potosi, Mexico; Magna Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Abigail Rangel: Jacksonville, Texas
• Sara Rangel: Troup, Texas
Associate of Science:
• Jesse Adams: Houston, Texas
• Joel Aihia: Arlington, Texas
• Sheyla Armas: New Summerfield, Texas
• Micah Atkinson: Jacksonville, Texas
• Ja’Miyah Burton: Frankston, Texas
• Cum Laude, Hanna Ceballos: Ovilla, Texas
• Andrea Cepeda: Houston, Texas
• Jocey Chavez: Jacksonville, Texas
• Walter Prescott Webb Historical Society, Sabina Croft: Windcrest, Texas; Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Sarah Elder: Merkel, Texas
• Evelyn Estrada: Houston, Texas
• Camille Garcia: Weimar, Texas
• Jorge Gonzalez: Guadalajara, Mexico
• Mitchell Hackstedt: Needville, Texas
• Shaunteeya Harvest: Jacksonville, Texas
• Marshall Hatcher: New Waverley, Texas
• Salaya Holmes: La Marque, Texas
• Keita Karasawa: Matsudo, China; Phi Theta Kappa
• Kaden Keal: Dallas, Texas
• Easton Lampi: Leander, Texas
• Jayla Landrum: Longview, Texas; Cum Laude
• Miranda Lustig: Jacksonville, Texas; Cum Laude,
• Madison Manak: Sealy, Texas, Magna Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Brodie Matthews: Jacksonville, Texas; Cum Laude
• Jordan Nnoke Ngwese: Keller, Texas; Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Tomas Noya Garcia: Buenos Aires, Argentina; Cum Laude
• Elias Perozo Rojas: Carrizal, Venezuela; Magna Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Nayeli Pinuelas: Jacksonville, Texas
• Lola Posey: Hawkins, Texas; Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Julius Rahmig: Sturh, Germany; Cum Laude, Phi Theta Kappa
• Sara Rangel: Troup, Texas
• Keion Redd: Jacksonville, Texas
• Martin Rodriguez: Bridgeport, Texas
• Damian Rojas: Victoria, Texas
• Caden Shaw: Bridge City, Texas
• Kaylynn Thornton: Chandler, Texas
• Gabriel Torres Arevalo: Bogota, Columbia
• Tatiana Watson: Elkhart, Texas
• Andrew Tyler Webb: Van, Texas; Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program, Walter Prescott Webb Historical Society
• Kaylee Webb: Jacksonville, Texas; Dual Credit, Phi Theta Kappa
Jacksonville College is a private, junior college located at 105 B.J. Albritton Drive in Jacksonville, Texas. For more information on Jacksonville College, visit www.jacksonvillecollege.edu.
