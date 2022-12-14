Members of the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation hosted a public meeting Saturday, Dec. 10, to discuss progress on the Lincoln Park revitalization project and to present their Community Service Award.
FDCDC Vice President Anita Starling presented the FDCDC Community Service Award to Charlie Mae Esco.
“The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is more than an organization. We are a family,” Starling said. “We learned the value of faith, family, faith and a good education and that’s why we give back.
Starling noted the qualifications for which Esco was receiving the award. Esco has volunteered in the city of Jacksonville over 30 years, at the FDCDC, FDAA, National Council of Negro Women, and other boards and committees. She served as a fire fighter and completed the Citizens Police Academy, twice. She was also recognized for 50 years of service at her church.
“It’s just part of my duty as a citizen in this community,” Esco said, upon receiving the award.
Saturday’s meeting highlighted the revitalization accomplishments of the past year and the next steps of the project.
Dr. Kenya Etim, leader of the meeting, began by reiterating the aims of the revitalization effort – to create a safer, smarter and healthier park and neighborhood.
“From the beginning of this presentation to the end, you are going to see that together, having a focused effort, we can get there,” Etim said, also remarking that the Dec. 31, 2025 deadline for park completion can be reached.
The community revitalization project consists of three phases: Phase 1, park renovations; Phase 2, housing improvements and Phase 3, building a community center. Park renovations have also been divided into three segments, the Skyline side of the park, the main pavilion and recreation area and the Davis Street side of the park.
With regard to the project’s aim of safety, a four-way stop has been installed at the intersection of Sheridan and Lincoln.
Issues at the Skyline pavilion have been addressed. A retaining wall was constructed and a new roof installed. Two picnic tables and two grills are now available for use at the pavilion. The city of Jacksonville covered the $9,890 in expenses related to the improvements.
Efforts yet to be completed at the Skyline pavilion include a walking path, repairing the stone fire pit, fixing the two light polls, additional lighting on pillars, removal of excess shrubbery, a bench and trashcan and the installation of two play structures.
Plans for the main area of the park on MB Davis include a regular swing set, an ADA accessible swing set and a sandbox with children’s excavator equipment. A retaining wall will be built at the basketball court to prevent erosion and a three-paned kiosk will be installed near the parking lot. Park rules, historic information and community news will be posted at this kiosk.
The budget for renovation of these two segments of the park is estimated at $375.717. Fundraisers and donations have garnered $40,045.84 for the project to date.
Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard reported the city was applying for a grant to help fund the remaining park improvements. The Community Development Block Grant is through the Texas Department of Agriculture, and could potentially provide up to $300,000 in funding.
Latitia Horace reported on the housing phase, noting the inaugural Neighbors Helping Neighbors event in Jacksonville was able to provide three homeowners with improvements to their homes through volunteer labor.
The next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m., Jan. 7, 2022. The place is yet to be determined.
The next major fundraiser in support of the revitalization efforts has been set for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at The Legacy, 782 CR 1511. To purchase tickets, donate to the revitalization effort or for more information about the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, visit fdcdec.org.
