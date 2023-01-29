The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship held at East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler, is currently accepting applications online through 5 p.m. March 1, 2023.
The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance to students planning to major in the visual arts. While students from the namesake’s hometown of Jacksonville will be given preference, the scholarship is open to applicants from several east Texas counties including Cherokee, Anderson, Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Rusk and Smith counties. The Haberle family created this scholarship to honor Mrs. Haberle on her birthday in 2019.
The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship will award a $500 scholarship. Any qualified scholar interested in applying should contact Kathryn Martinez at 903.533.0208. Students must apply online at http://etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/.
About East Texas Communities Foundation
East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas. The Foundation distributed $12 million in grants in 2022 and currently manages over $106 million in over 400+ unique charitable funds which support non-profit organizations and student scholarships. The Foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $125 million in grants and scholarships since its inception. Philanthropy builds community and changes lives. East Texas Communities Foundation supports philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their charitable goals. For more information, visit etcf.org.
