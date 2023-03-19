A head-on wreck on SH 135 Thursday, March 16, left a Gilmer man dead in Cherokee County, according to a DPS report.
John Brown, 36, was driving north in a Toyota Corolla, approximately five and a half miles outside of Jacksonville. At approximately 6 p.m., Brown collided head-on with another vehicle which was traveling south. Brown was pronounced at the scene by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Amber Hood.
The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup, was identified as Wayne Kerzee, 51, of Jacksonville. He was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
