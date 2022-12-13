The Cherokee County Historical Commission 2023 Calendar is here. Co-Chairs and CCHC members, Patsy Lassiter and John Thomason opened the first boxes.
The historical calendar was started by Thomason fourteen years ago. As a lover of history, he wanted it to benefit the county and preserve its history.
Entitled "Tales of Cherokee County," the 2023 calendar is full of photos and stories from across the county. For example, the history of the First National Bank of Rusk in 1911 is featured in April. African American leader H.L. Price, founder of Cuney, in 1916, is featured in December. Other months depict Veterans and the Aber Box factory. The Indian Mound Nursery, a Soil Bank Program, helped land owners replant their land in pine trees. It was in operation from 1943 to its closing in 2000.
Patsy and John shared that they enjoyed working on this year’s calendar and hope everyone gets a copy.
Calendars are on sale at the Heritage Center Museum in Rusk, at the CCHC office in Rusk and from CCHC members.
