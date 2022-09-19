The Cherokee County Historical Commission and Jacksonville officials invite the public to attend the unveiling and dedication of a historical marker for the city’s public square. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Hazel Tilton Park, located at the corner of E. Larrisa and S. Main.
Texas Senator Robert Nichols will serve as the keynote speaker for the event and will also present a resolution recognizing Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial.
Charles Sadnick, History Programs Division Director of the Texas Historical Commission, will speak on the role of the Texas Historical Commission.
Mike Kellogg, First United Methodist Church, will provide special music.
Mayor Randy Gorham and City Manager James Hubbard will be present and take part in the ceremony, which also includes Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis; Cherokee County Historical Commission Marker Program Chair Elizabeth McCutcheon; and Dr. Deborah Burkett, Cherokee County Historical Commission and Jacksonville’s 150th Celebration Committee.
At the conclusion of the presentation, Nichols, Davis and other program participants will unveil the historical marker noting the significance of the Jacksonville Public Square.
Should it be raining the day of the event, the ceremony will be held at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
