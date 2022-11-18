The annual “Holiday in the Country,” a Troup Chamber sponsored event, kicked off the Christmas season in Troup. Downtown businesses remained open after hours Monday to provide a unique shopping opportunity.
The event benefits local business, provides convenience to shoppers and gave the library an opportunity to kickoff their silent auction. Bidding was opened on over 40 items donated by local businesses and community members. Pictures of the auction items were posted Nov. 14 to the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library Facebook page.
Those interested in bidding on any item may stop by the library, or call 903-842-3101, during normal library hours to place a bid. All bids must be made in $5 increments, according to Library Director Melanie Brumit.
The top bids, as of Nov. 16, were listed on the photos posted to Facebook and will likely be updated on Friday, according to Brumit. Bidding will close at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Winning bidders will be contacted by phone after bidding closes and are asked to pick up their items by 12:30 p.m. the same day, if at all possible, due to limited storage space. Payment for items can be made by cash or by check, written to the Troup Library. All proceeds will go into the library’s general fund.
Brumit reminds the public that the library will close Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 22 through 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Despite the less-than-ideal weather, Holiday in the Country maintained a festive atmosphere.
“The shoppers who braved the weather did not let the rain and cold dampen their holiday spirit,” said Suzanne Loudamy, Executive Director of the Troup Chamber of Commerce. “Stores still enjoyed the extra foot traffic as well as seeing old friends and making new ones.”
