Holiday in the Country has become a tradition in the small town of Troup and this year’s event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The first taste of the Christmas Spirit can be experienced strolling down the sidewalks of historic downtown Troup, visiting with neighbors and shopping the local stores.
During this special occasion, local businesses remain open later to allow for shoppers to stop in after work. Many offer special treats and seasonal sales. Holiday music will fill the air, as will the aroma of goodies from the food trucks coming to town.
It is rumored that Santa may even make an appearance, if he’s not too busy.
Whether you need to begin your holiday shopping or are wrapping it up, don’t miss the experience of Holiday in the Country.
