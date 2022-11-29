The Rusk Chamber of Commerce and the Hometown Christmas planning committee were both pleased with the event that almost wasn’t, as they were able to host the third Hometown Christmas Saturday, Nov. 26.
Mark Raiborn, the visionary behind the event, says this year’s Hometown Christmas came close to cancellation. Many are familiar with the rainy week leading up to Saturday’s event.
“We looked at the weather Friday and it was supposed to clear out before kickoff,” he said. “We had to trust the weather guys that the weather would change.”
Despite the issues with the weather, Raiborn said he believed the event had found its niche regarding its set time, the Saturday following Thanksgiving. He said people had relatives and friends visiting for the holiday. Many of them participated in Black Friday shopping, but by Saturday were looking for something to do.
“I think people need this,” he said. “It brings the community together.”
Raiborn reported people were already gathering at the square square during the vendor set-up period, a half-hour before start time.
“Everything looked bleak, but we didn’t give up; we kept striving and it turned out to be a great day,” said Chamber President Tara Hoot. “Overall, we’re very pleased.”
Both Raiborn and Hoot said the event has grown over the first three years.
“We try to add something new each year,” Raiborn said.
This year’s Hometown Christmas featured a children’s bounce house, the Fun Train, live Christmas music, a visit from Santa and the lighting of the community Christmas tree. The chamber also sold ornaments crafted locally. Ornaments can still be purchased by contacting the Chamber at 903-683-4242 during business hours.
For the something new this year, a life-sized snow globe was brought in. People could enter the globe and have their pictures taken. The Chamber also intended to host an outdoor showing of the movie, “Elf,” but were unable to set up the outdoor screen due to the winds. The Chamber still hopes to host the outdoor movie showing, although they had not yet set a new time and day.
Hoot expressed the Chamber’s gratitude to those who made the event possible.
“Thank you to all the volunteers from the chamber for their hard work to make it a success,” she said. “It’s a Hallmark experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.