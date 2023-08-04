The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after receiving a report of a body found on CR 3429.
The victim was identified as David Sartain, 56, of Mt. Selman, according to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning.
Approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a body found near Mt. Selman, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. After arriving on scene, officials determined it to be a case of homicide.
Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s department announced a person of interest was being sought in relation to the case. The individual was located by law enforcement the same day. He is not in custody, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, and no arrest has been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
