Jacksonville native Letitia (Jones) Horace has announced that she has filed papers as a candidate for City Council District 1. The seat is being vacated by Hubert Robinson who has chosen to retire after 20 years of service on the council. Robinson said he fully endorses Horace.
“My work experiences and my love of Jacksonville led me to this decision. I can make a difference in my community and believe that is a responsibility we each have, to use our talents, given by God, to make a place better,” Horace said.
A JHS graduate, Horace attended Jacksonville High School before pursuing a degree at Texas A&M Commerce in 1999.
Horace began her professional career in Dallas as a Development Associate and Project Coordinator. Moving to Colorado, Horace accepted a position at Hope Communities in Denver. There she was instrumental in the successful completion of their first Planned Unit Development project, consisting of several newly constructed single family homes and the implementation of effective Resident Services Programs for Adults and Youth. This experience, coupled with her desire to serve her hometown will greatly benefit the residents of District 1.
Horace then moved to become Director of Operations for Habitat for Humanity of Colorado in Lakewood and was responsible for packaging and closing over 30 mortgage loans on behalf of rural affiliates across the state. She assisted in securing assistance with down payment and closing costs for applicants, all the while providing fiscal oversight of a multi-million dollar budget.
Horace and her husband Delano have two children. She is employed by Conaway Homes in Whitehouse and has become immersed in hometown life since moving back to Jacksonville in 2019. She’s served on the Charter Committee for the city of Jacksonville, giving her unique insight into the workings of municipal service and expectations.
“Learning the City Charter, inside and out, was another reason I felt called to serve, I have a unique understanding of the parliamentary and procedural rules that govern our city,” Horace said.
Additionally, Horace is actively involved in the PTA at her children’s schools and is a current participant in the Jacksonville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy as well as a member of the current Jacksonville Leadership Institute.
