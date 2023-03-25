Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the owner of Hotel Ritual, located at 540 El Paso, is rebuilding with what remained after a fire destroyed the property. Whitney Graham didn’t surrender her business due to difficult circumstances but is rebuilding after the June 12, 2022, fire that destroyed her establishment. Officials determined that the blaze was caused by an electrical issue.
Almost seven months to the day, Jan. 14, 2023, the Jacksonville city council approved a new special use permit to allow for the bed and breakfast in a single family zoning district. It was explained at the meeting that, due to greater than 50% of the property being damaged, the previous SUP became null and void.
The planning and zoning board had unanimously voted to recommend council issue the new SUP.
“I just really appreciate the support,” Graham said at the Jan. 14 meeting. “We’re really excited about the future for this hotel.”
Driving by the location, one can clearly see evidence of the construction process as new walls and roof are being completed.
“Part of transformation requires in many cases, getting your guts ripped out. When that happens, you can see clearly what’s inside and rebuild it using nothing but love and elbow grease,” reads part of a statement posted to the Hotel Ritual Facebook page. “Very soon, Hotel RITUAL will be back and better than ever!”
For information on Hotel Ritual, visit hotelritualtexas.com or for photos and video, find Hotel Ritual on Facebook.
