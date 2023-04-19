A house fire in the 200 block of Henderson St. was extinguished by the Rusk Fire Department Wednesday morning.
Two people resided in the home. One was at work at the time of the fire and was informed by phone call that his house was ablaze. His spouse, who was at home, was taken to a local hospital. It is not clear at this time whether she was being treated for injury, smoke inhalation of if the visit was simply precautionary in nature.
A neighbor, who called the fire department, reported seeing the back of the house engulfed in flame and smoke.
As of 8:45 a.m., fire department personnel, police officers and city officials were still on scene.
More details will be released as they are received.
